Pakistan's controversial Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil's bank accounts seized?

The Islamic scholar's son has denied the reports which claimed that his father's bank accounts have been frozen.

Islamabad, Jan 17: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has reportedly seized the bank accounts of Pakistani religious leader Maulana Tariq Jamil for allegedly hiding Pakistani Rs 49 billion.

Netizens associated with Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and other parties have claimed that his bank account has been frozen. Many have raised questions over the source of the massive wealth. However, the Pakistan government is mum on the issue.

Nonetheless, Yousaf Jamil, son of Islamic scholar Tariq Jamil, has denied the rumours of his father's bank accounts being seized by the FIA. "Since yesterday, the reports of Maulana Tariq Jamil's accounts being sealed are making rounds on social media. It is being said that there are billions of rupees in these accounts. There is no truth in these reports. Spreading fake news about someone is a bad act," his post read written originally in Urdu.

This is not the first time where the religious leader is hitting the screens for the wrong reasons. A 2020 clip in which he is claiming about sucking the 'honey-filled fingers' of Pakistan's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah had gone viral, last year. In this clip, Maulana is saying, "Once Maulana Shabbir Ahmed Usmani (An Islamist who supported the partition of India) was asked by someone why did you teach the funeral of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. A few days before the funeral, I saw the dream that Prophet Mohammad, the Prophet of Allah, has stood up and Quaid-e-Azam is with him.'' The Prophet of Allah says, "This is our mujahid (fighter)."

Tariq Jameel said, 'Once I asked Jinnah in my dream how's you. So he started saying that I am in great 'relief'. Jinnah put his two fingers towards me, said suck them. I put two of his fingers in my mouth, There was thick and sweet" honey flowing directly from Jinnah's fingers into Moulana's mouth, and Moulana kept sucking them until he woke up, and he could still feel the taste.'

In 2020, he had hit the headlines when he said that the coronavirus was unleashed on humanity for the wrongdoings of women. The comments were made in the presence of Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister, Imran Khan. He blamed the women who were often scantily dressed and also said that their behaviour has brought such wrath upon the country.