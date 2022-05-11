YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pakistan Rupee hits all time low

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Islamabad, May 11: The Pakistan Rupee slumped to an all time low against the US dollar on Tuesday in the international market, ARY news reported.

    It further said that the value of the greenback surged by 82 paisa in early trade and is currently trading at Rs 188.35 in the interbank market hitting an all time low.

    Pakistan Rupee hits all time low

    The report also said that the forex dealers have further shared that the greenback is being sold above Rs 189 in the open market.

    The US dollar closed at Rs 187.53 in the interbank, the ARY news report also said. The surging Dollar shattered the confidence of the Rupee-based economy and its stakeholders.

    On the other hand, the State Bank of Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell by $328 million to $ 10.558 billon during the week that ended on April 23.

    Comments

    More PAKISTAN News  

    Read more about:

    pakistan rupee

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 8:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X