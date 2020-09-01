Pakistan reports 213 new COVID-19 cases

YouTube
    Islamabad, Sep 01: Pakistan has reported 213 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the country to 295,849, the health ministry said on Monday.

    The Ministry of National Health Services also said six more patients succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours and the total Covid-19 related deaths now stand at 6,294.

    "The total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 295,849 while the deaths at 6,294," the ministry said in a statement.

    Till now, a total of 280,682 people recovered from the virus across the country while 604 were in critical condition.

    Sindh reported total 129,348 cases followed by Punjab with 96,769, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 36,044, Islamabad 15,625, Balochistan 12,869, Gilgit-Baltistan 2,896 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) with 2,298 cases.

    The authorities so far conducted a total 2,621,146 tests across the country, including 18,017 tests in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 1, 2020, 8:22 [IST]
