Pakistan has given US nothing but lies and deceit, tweets Donald Trump

Coming down heavily on Pakistan, US President Donald Trump on Monday said that America got only lies and deceit from Islamabad in retun for billion in aid.

Trump said that the US had only gotten lies and deceit in return for the monetary aid it had provided. Trump also said that US operations in Afghanistan were being hindered by the "safe haven" that Pakistan was providing to terrorists.

In August the Trump administration said that it was withholding the $255 million until Pakistan did more to crackdown on terrorist groups.

Today's statement can be seen as a formal announcement that his country was stopping any and all financial aid to Pakistan.

It said the relations between the US and Pakistan, long vital for both, have chilled steadily since the president declared that Pakistan "gives safe haven to agents of chaos, violence and terror."

Pakistan's military on Thursday warned the US against the possibility of taking unilateral action against armed groups on its soil, in its strongest response yet to tensions between the two allies. Pakistan military spokesman Major-General Asif Ghafoor rejected the notion that Pakistan is not doing enough to fight armed groups.

He said Pakistan would continue to fight armed groups in the region in Pakistan's self-interest, rather than at the behest of other countries.