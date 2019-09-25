Pakistan earthquake in PICS: Tremblor wreaks havoc in Mirpur

People gather at a hospital in Jatlan near Mirpur

The epicentre of the quake was near New Mirpur in PoK and tremors were also felt in several parts of North India.

A view of damaged roads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

The quake struck 23 km north of Jhelum in Pakistan at a relatively shallow depth of 10 km.

An injured person being treated at a hospital in Jatlan near Mirpur

Several cities, including Skardu, Kohat, Charsadda, Kasur, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Sialkot, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Chitral, Malakand, Multan, Shangla, Okara, Nowshera, Attock and Jhang, felt the tremors.

[26 dead, over 300 injured after 5.8 magnitude earthquake]

Damaged roads

Mirpur and surrounding areas, where 26 people were killed and over 300 injured, were worst hit by the powerful quake. Some houses collapsed in Mirpur following the earthquake, Deputy Commissioner Raja Qaiser said. Parts of a mosque also collapsed in the area. Emergency has been declared in hospitals across PoK. TV channels showed the footage of heavily damaged roads in Mirpur, with many vehicles overturned.

People come out of the Ambadeep Building at Connaught Place during a tremor in New Delhi

While no casualties or injuries were reported in India, people rushed out of their homes and offices in panic in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan.