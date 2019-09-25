  • search
    Pakistan earthquake in PICS: Tremblor wreaks havoc in Mirpur

    By Vishal S
    |

    Islamabad, Sep 25: The earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter Scale left a trail of devastation in Mirpur, Pakistan, and surrounding areas. At least 26 people were killed and over 300 injured after the powerful earthquake jolted not just parts of Pakistan but also several regions in Northern India.

    Here are some pics of devastation due to this earthquake:

    People gather at a hospital in Jatlan near Mirpur

    The epicentre of the quake was near New Mirpur in PoK and tremors were also felt in several parts of North India.

    A view of damaged roads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

    The quake struck 23 km north of Jhelum in Pakistan at a relatively shallow depth of 10 km.

    An injured person being treated at a hospital in Jatlan near Mirpur

    Several cities, including Skardu, Kohat, Charsadda, Kasur, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Sialkot, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Chitral, Malakand, Multan, Shangla, Okara, Nowshera, Attock and Jhang, felt the tremors.

    [26 dead, over 300 injured after 5.8 magnitude earthquake]

    Damaged roads

    Mirpur and surrounding areas, where 26 people were killed and over 300 injured, were worst hit by the powerful quake. Some houses collapsed in Mirpur following the earthquake, Deputy Commissioner Raja Qaiser said. Parts of a mosque also collapsed in the area. Emergency has been declared in hospitals across PoK. TV channels showed the footage of heavily damaged roads in Mirpur, with many vehicles overturned.

    People come out of the Ambadeep Building at Connaught Place during a tremor in New Delhi

    While no casualties or injuries were reported in India, people rushed out of their homes and offices in panic in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 4:57 [IST]
