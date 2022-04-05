Chinese trap: When Gen. Rawat had warned Nepal about what Sri Lanka, Pak stared at

Pakistan Election Commission says Not possible to hold general elections in 3 months

Pakistan SC to resume hearing on dismissal of no-trust vote against PM Imran Khan dissolution of Parliament

Pakistan Crisis: I've not received any letter from President Alvi regarding interim PM, says Shehbaz Sharif

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Islamabad, Apr 05: Amid the political turmoil in the country, Pakistan opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif said that he has not yet received a letter written by Pakistan's President Arif Alvi regarding interim PM.

''As I speak, I've not received any letter from President Alvi regarding interim PM. Once the letter comes, we'll have a discussion with our leaders and partners,'' he said.

The remarks comes after President Arif Alvi sent letters to Khan and the Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif today seeking suggestions for the appointment of a caretaker Prime Minister.

In his letter, President Alvi told them that in case they do not agree on the appointment within three days of the dissolution of the Parliament, they shall forward two nominees each to a committee to be constituted by the Speaker.

In a statement, the President's Secretariat said, the Constitution has empowered the President to appoint a caretaker Prime Minister in consultation with the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly.

Khan is supposed to continue as Prime Minister until a caretaker premier is appointed, according to the notification issued by President Alvi.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of Pakistan adjourned till tomorrow the hearing of the suo motu case pertaining to the ruling issued by the National Assembly Speaker which dismissed the no-confidence motion on account of being allegedly sponsored by a foreign power.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 13:31 [IST]