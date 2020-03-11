Pakistan Air force F-16 crashes in Islamabad during parade day rehearsal

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Islamabad, Mar 11: In yet another unfortunate incident, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) F-16 aircraft crashed near Shakarparian, Islamabad today during rehearsals for Pakistan day parade.

According to reports, the plane crashed near the Pakistan Museum of Natural History park, which is right next to the parade ground.

BREAKING::Pakistan Airforce F-16 crashes over Islamabad.

Was it really an F-16..

IS IT FOR THE COUNT UP??? pic.twitter.com/Mdxt6P9xxR — Counter Propaganda Division (@CounterDivision) March 11, 2020

Rescue teams have been sent to the scene and there are no confirmed reports of injuries or deaths.

Earlier, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jet had crashed near Takht Bhai in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region during a routine training mission.