Pakistan Air force F-16 crashes in Islamabad during parade day rehearsal

    Islamabad, Mar 11: In yet another unfortunate incident, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) F-16 aircraft crashed near Shakarparian, Islamabad today during rehearsals for Pakistan day parade.

    According to reports, the plane crashed near the Pakistan Museum of Natural History park, which is right next to the parade ground.

    Rescue teams have been sent to the scene and there are no confirmed reports of injuries or deaths.

    Earlier, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jet had crashed near Takht Bhai in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region during a routine training mission.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 12:34 [IST]
