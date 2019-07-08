  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pak welcomes Indian media to attend 2nd meeting on Kartarpur corridor

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jul 8: Ahead of the second meeting to discuss the draft agreement for finalising the modalities of the Kartarpur corridor, Pakistan on Monday welcomed Indian media to attend the meeting at Wagah, and said visas can be applied for the same.

    Kartarpur corridor

    The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims, who will just have to obtain a permit to visit the Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

    [ Kartarpur euphoria fine, but ISI needs to keep Khalistan terrorists under check]

    "#Pakistan welcomes Indian media for the #KartarpurCorridor meeting at Wagah on 14 July. Visas can be applied at @Paknewdelhi #PakistanKartarpurSpirit," Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan Mohammad Faisal tweeted.

    Pakistan and India on July 2 had decided to hold the second meeting to discuss the draft agreement for finalising the modalities of the Kartarpur corridor and related technical issues on July 14 in Wagah.

    PTI

    More KARTARPUR CORRIDOR News

    Read more about:

    kartarpur corridor pakistan india

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue