Kartarpur euphoria fine, but ISI needs to keep Khalistan terrorists under check

New Delhi, July 08: Even as India would look to operationalise the Kartarpur corridor project during a July 14 meeting with Pakistan, concerns are being raised about the big push being given to the Khalistan movement.

India would raise with Pakistan concerns about its military trying to use the corridor to push Khalistan terrorists into India.

In addition to several intelligence alerts, it may be recalled that Pakistan allowed campaigners of the Referendum 2020 to open an office in Lahore.

A letter that was released by the legal advisor for SJF, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun stated that the pro-Khalistan advocacy group, Sikhs for Justice said that several 100s of its campaigners have reached Pakistan to coordinate the Referendum 2020 campaign in the Nanjana Sahib during the ongoing 549th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Devji.

The letter further stated that Referendum 2020 banners and Khalistan flags with the life size portrait of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale have been placed throughout the Nankana Sahib complex.

"SJF will initiate the registration of votes of Referendum 2020 during the next years scheduled 550th birth celebrations at Kartarpur Sahib. A permanent office of he SJF will be established in Lahore to coordinate the registration of Referendum votes.

The worry for the agencies is that the ISI would try and propagate among the pilgrims the need for a pro Khalistan movement. The ISI would also look to evoke sentiments, the agencies believe. The agencies also feel that the ISI and its agents would go all out to whip up passions.

This becomes necessary for both the ISI and pro-Khalistan groups as the movement has failed to generate any great mass support. While on one hand, the ISI could build a terror infrastructure, they realise that no movement would take off as desired unless and until there is mass support and sympathy among the people. In this context, all efforts would be made to utilise the pilgrimage to Pakistan, an Intelligence Bureau officer informed OneIndia.