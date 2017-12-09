Pak sets up Dhaka module to honey trap Indian Army officials

The horror of honey traps is back. This time Pakistan has gone ahead and set up a module in Dhaka, Bangladesh which will specifically target Indian Army officials.

The 20 member module was set up a couple of months back and has been told to keep a close watch on the activities of the Armed forces.

The module is meant to work both ways, Intelligence Bureau officials explain. It is aimed at setting a trap and eliciting information. It also is aimed at embarrassing the Army which has given Pakistan a body blow on the border as well as in Kashmir.

Following this development, the IB has issued an advisory to the Army to ensure that none of its personnel falls trap to such tactics. A thorough check of the activities of the personnel and securing their systems are also part of the advisory that has been issued.

With the Kashmir strategy failing for Pakistan, the ISI has gone into overdrive mode to increase subversive activities against India. The National Investigation Agency which is probing the death of an RSS worker in Punjab has found a well-oiled machinery that is in place to incite communal tension. It has found that the ISI and Khalistani forces are plotting the killing of Hindu leaders in a bid to incite communal tension in the state. Funds have come in for this operation from Italy, France, UK, Canada and Pakistan.

OneIndia News