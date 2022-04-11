Imran Khan supporters stage protests across Pakistan against his ouster as PM

All eyes on Pak parliament session as Sharif calls on Bhutto

Pak President unlikely to step down post Imran’s outser

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Islamabad, Apr 11: Pakistan President Arif Alvi has decided against resigning from his office, media reports said on Sunday, days after the Supreme Court restored the National Assembly which was dissolved by him on the advice of former prime minister Imran Khan, PTI reported.

Alvi decided not to resign after consultation with the leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The president, a member of Khan's PTI, was advised to continue discharging his constitutional duties, the report said.

If the new federal government led by the Opposition takes the constitutional route to oust the president, then the party will make a decision based on the circumstances, the report said.

There is a possibility that Alvi might remain in office under Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, who is expected to be elected as the new prime minister on Monday, it added.

Alvi, 72, assumed office as the 13th President of Pakistan in September 2018.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 9:34 [IST]