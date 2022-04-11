YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pak President unlikely to step down post Imran’s outser

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Islamabad, Apr 11: Pakistan President Arif Alvi has decided against resigning from his office, media reports said on Sunday, days after the Supreme Court restored the National Assembly which was dissolved by him on the advice of former prime minister Imran Khan, PTI reported.

    Alvi decided not to resign after consultation with the leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

    Arif Alvi

    The president, a member of Khan's PTI, was advised to continue discharging his constitutional duties, the report said.

    If the new federal government led by the Opposition takes the constitutional route to oust the president, then the party will make a decision based on the circumstances, the report said.

    There is a possibility that Alvi might remain in office under Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, who is expected to be elected as the new prime minister on Monday, it added.

    Alvi, 72, assumed office as the 13th President of Pakistan in September 2018.

    More PAKISTAN News  

    Read more about:

    pakistan

    Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 9:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X