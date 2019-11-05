  • search
    Pak pop singer who threatened PM Modi with snakes quits showbiz over leaked private pics

    By Shreya
    |

    Islamabad, Nov 05: Pakistani pop singer Rabi Pirzada, who had earlier gained notoriety for threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to quit the entertainment industry, after her private pictures got leaked online.

    Rabi Pirzada
    Rabi Pirzada

    "I, Rabi Pirzada quitting showbiz. May Allah forgive my sins. And soften the hearts of people in my favour," Rabi wrote on twitter.

    his announcement comes days after her private pictures and videos were leaked online.

    Earlier, a provocative photo posted by Pakistani pop singer Rabi Pirzada in which she was seen wearing a suicide jacket and threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir has gone viral in social media.

    As the photo appeared on social networking site Twitter, it attracted huge attention with some praising her for her bravery, while others reprimanding the Lahore-based singer-actress for projecting a bad image of the country to the outside world, the urdupoint.com reported.

    In the photo, 27-year-old Pirzada was seen wearing a jacket with explosives attached to it.

    Pak rejects reports of terror camps near Kartarpur Sahib

    In September, Pirzada had posted a video clip on Twitter in which she was seen posing with pythons and an alligator and threatening to unleash the reptiles on Prime Minister Modi.

    After the video went viral, the Punjab Wildlife Protection and Parks Department took legal action against her for keeping wild animals as pets in violation of law.

    Later, a court issued arrest warrant against Pirzada, pets but she failed to appear before it, the report said.

    with PTI inputs

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 17:13 [IST]
