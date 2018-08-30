Pak PM Imran Khan pays 1st visit to army headquarters for security briefing

Islamabad, Aug 30: Pakistan's new Prime Minister Imran Khan paid his first visit to the army headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi where he was given a detailed briefing on the security issues, threat spectrum and response.

Khan, the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), won the July 25 general election amidst the perception that the Pakistan Army, a major player in Pakistan's politics, has thrown its weight behind his party.

The prime minister was accompanied by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Foreign Affairs Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar among others. Khan was received by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters, Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said.

"The Prime Minister and the ministers were given detailed briefings on security environment, threat spectrum and response," the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the military - said in a statement. Khan was also briefed on the army’s campaign against terrorism, ongoing operation Radd-ul Fasaad, Karachi situation and Khushal Balochistan programme, it added.

Prime Minister Khan said that "Pakistan is facing external and internal challenges but with support of the nation and through a cohesive national approach, we shall successfully overcome these," according to the statement. He assured that his government shall provide all resources required to maintain the capability and capacity of the Army.

Gen Bajwa thanked Khan for his visit and reposing confidence in the army. He assured that Pakistan Army will "continue to deliver on nation's expectations of defending the motherland at all costs and sacrifices."

Earlier, Khan was presented a guard of honour. On Monday, Gen Bajwa had the first formal meeting with Prime Minister Khan, who was sworn-in as the 22nd premier of Pakistan on August 18, and discussed the security situation in the country as well as the efforts to ensure long-lasting peace and stability in the region.

Bajwa had congratulated Khan on assuming the top ministerial job during their meeting. The powerful military has ruled coup-prone Pakistan for nearly half of the country's history since independence in 1947. Khan and Bajwa had held their first meeting in 2017 when the cricketer-turned-politician congratulated the latter over his promotion and appointment as army chief.

