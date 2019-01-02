Pak army claims it shot down Indian spy quadcopter

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Islamabad, Jan 2: Pakistan Army claimed to have shot down an Indian spy quadcopter in Bagh sector along the Line of Control on Tuesday.

Defence spokesperson Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, in his official twitter handle, also said that not even a quadcopter will be allowed to cross the Line of Control (LoC).

Also Read | Pakistan procuring 600 tanks to enhance might and hit India

"Pakistan Army troops shot down Indian Spy Quadcopter in Bagh Sector along Line of Control. Not even a quadcopter will be allowed to cross LOC," he tweeted along with a picture of the drone.