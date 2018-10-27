  • search

Ousted Lanka PM Wickremesinghe seeks emergency parliament session

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Colombo, Oct 27: Ousted Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe sought an emergency parliament session on Saturday.

    Ranil Wickremesinghe
    Ranil Wickremesinghe

    Sri Lanka's president issued a formal notice for Ranil Wickremesinghe to step down as prime minister and recognise his shock dismissal, in an unfolding constitutional crisis.

    Also Read: Ranil Wickremasinghe refuses to step down, says Rajapaksa appointment 'unconstitutional'

    Hours after sacking his former ally, President Maithripala Sirisena issued gazettes formalising the dramatic move, and the installation of one-time strongman president Mahinda Rajapakse as the new prime minister.

    Also Read: Mahinda Rajapaksa sworn in as Sri Lankan Prime Minister amid political drama

    The sudden development came amid growing tensions between President Sirisena and Prime Minister Wickremesinghe on several policy matters and the president has been critical of the Prime Minister and his policies, especially on economy and security.

    Read more about:

    sri lanka ranil wickremesinghe mahinda rajapaksa

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue