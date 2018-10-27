Ousted Lanka PM Wickremesinghe seeks emergency parliament session

Colombo, Oct 27: Ousted Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe sought an emergency parliament session on Saturday.

Sri Lanka's president issued a formal notice for Ranil Wickremesinghe to step down as prime minister and recognise his shock dismissal, in an unfolding constitutional crisis.

Hours after sacking his former ally, President Maithripala Sirisena issued gazettes formalising the dramatic move, and the installation of one-time strongman president Mahinda Rajapakse as the new prime minister.

The sudden development came amid growing tensions between President Sirisena and Prime Minister Wickremesinghe on several policy matters and the president has been critical of the Prime Minister and his policies, especially on economy and security.