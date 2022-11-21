YouTube
    Our love will never die: Elon Musk trolls CBS News channel; What else did he say?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New York, Nov 21: Twitter chief Elon Musk poked fun at US TV channel CBS for returning to Twitter within less than a 48-hour hiatus due to 'uncertainty' with the micro-blogging platform under his management.

    It must be noted that two days ago, CBS had announced that it would suspend all its Twitter usage, however, the TV channel in its latest tweet said it is resuming its activity on Twitter.

    To which, the wealthiest man on the planet also responded with a giggling emoji. His wordless response have received nearly 206,000 likes so far.

    'New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, not reach’: What else did Musk say?'New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, not reach’: What else did Musk say?

    However, it is unclear for how long the CBS channel had suspended its service on Twitter, but the statement announcing its return to social media was widely mocked on the platform.

    Musk also posted a meme on the news channel, with the caption,'our love will never die'.

    While Musk's Twitter revamp right now is facing its most challenging weeks, things do seem to be calming down at the social media company.

    Earlier, the Tesla boss had shown the door to top executives and half of the company's 7,500 employees after he formally acquired Twitter. In India too, Musk had fired CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

    Former US president Donald Trump back on Twitter, Elon Musk confirms Former US president Donald Trump back on Twitter, Elon Musk confirms

    Back on November 1, Musk had announced that Twitter would soon charge users USD 8 per month for a Twitter Blue subscription in order to keep their verified status and the blue check badges that come with it.

    For the unversed, Musk had acquired Twitter last week in culmination of a $44 billion deal. The deal was however mired in controversy for several months, before the final takeover happened.

    elon musk twitter

    Story first published: Monday, November 21, 2022, 12:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 21, 2022
    X