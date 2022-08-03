Our eyes open not to miss single provocation: Xi on Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Beijing, Aug 03: Chinese President, Xi Jinping has said that Beijing is keeping its eyes open in the wake of the visit by Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

    The Chinese president also said that his country continues to look at the world with eyes open not to miss a single provocation from the US reactionaries.

    Meanwhile Taiwan has announced increased military alert levels after the visit by Pelosi.

    Explained: Why is China upset with the visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan

    The Global Times in a report said that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) launched massive military drills around the island of Taiwan, including a long-range live fire drill in the Taiwan Straits and a live fire conventional missile drill to the east of the island.

    The PLA will also conduct a series of live fire military drills from August 4 and 7 in six different areas that encircle the island of Taiwan from all directions, Xinhua News Agency reported.

    A report by China Central Television showed the J-20 stealth fighter jets taking off from an airfield on Tuesday evening, with launchers or rockets and missiles also mobilising under shares of the night.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 3, 2022, 11:17 [IST]
    X