Opposition alliance against Pakistan govt 'died its own death': Imran Khan

Islamabad, Jan 05: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that there was no threat to his government from the Opposition alliance protesting to remove him from office, saying the PDM has "almost lost and died its own death".

The 11-party Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was formed in September last year with the objective to force the government to hold early elections.

The PDM held several big rallies last year and has threatened to march on Islamabad next month to turn on the heat on Khan''s government if it does not resign by January 31.

The alliance has also said that its lawmakers will resign and make Parliament dysfunctional.

However, Prime Minister Khan rejected the PDM's call to step down or call snap polls.

"The PDM has almost lost and died its own death, so it is no more a threat to the government," he said at a meeting of his spokespersons on Monday.

He urged them to get hard on the Opposition leaders in press conferences and talk shows by highlighting their corruption.

Khan once again said that the main purpose of the protest was to get concession from the government in their cases of corruption.

"PDM''s entire movement is aimed at getting an NRO, but I will not give them any relief," he said.

The National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) is used as a synonym for concession in corruption cases in Pakistan's political discourse.

Khan, the former cricket captain of Pakistan, came to power in 2018 by winning the general election but the PDM alleged that the election was rigged by the establishment to ensure his victory.