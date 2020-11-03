Operation Barkhane: French airstrikes kill 50 Al-Qaeda linked Jihadists in Mali

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bamako, Nov 03: The French government said that its forces had killed over 50 Jihadists part of the Al-Qaeda in air strikes in central Mali.

The offensive took place near the borders of Burkina Faso and Niger on Friday, where the government troops are in a battle to root out Islamic insurgency. "On October 30 in Mali, the Barkhane force conducted an operation that neutralised more than 50 jihadists and confiscated arms and material, French Defence Minister, Florence Parly said after meeting with members of the transitional government in Mali. She also said that 30 motorcycles were destroyed, while referring to Operation Barkhane.

The Jihadists moved under trees to escape surveillance. The French forces sent in two Mirage jets and a drone to launch missiles. This led to the neutralisation of the Jihadists, Parly also said.

She further said that the action marked a significant blow to the Ansarul Islam group which she said was linked to the Al-Qaeda. Mali has been struggling to contain the Jihadist insurgency, which is brutal in nature. The insurgency first emerged in 2012 in the north of the country.

Military spokesperson, Colonel Fredric Barby said that in the operation four terrorists were captured. Explosives and a suicide vest had been found, he told reporters.

Barby also went to add that another operation this time targeting the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara is also on. This operation is being carried out with 3,000 soldiers, he said.