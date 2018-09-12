  • search

Open your eyes Kulsoom, Nawaz Sharif pleads with wife in unseen video

By Indresh Sinha
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Lahore, Sep 12: An unseen of video of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif bidding farewell to his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz for the last time has gone viral on social media soon after the death of Pakistan's former first lady in London Tuesday.

    Open your eyes Kulsoom, Nawaz Sharif pleads with wife in unseen video

    In the video, a visibly emotional Sharif can be seen talking to his unconscious wife in a London hospital before his return to Pakistan on July 12 to serve his 11-year jail term.
    Sharif can be heard saying in Urdu, "May God give you strength."

    Also Read | Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law granted parole to attend Kulsoom's funeral

    "Open your eyes, Kulsoom," he is heard pleading to her.

    Ahead of his departure from London, Sharif had said his wife finally opened her eyes for a few seconds - something he had revealed a day prior that he wished for.

    He, however, regretted having to leave her in such state to return to the country.
    At that time, he had said that he was leaving behind his ailing wife in Allah's protection and returning to Pakistan regardless of whether he was "taken to prison or gallows".

    Also Read | Nawaz Sharif's wife Begum Kulsoom passes away in London

    Kulsoom died Tuesday in London after a protracted battle with throat cancer.

    Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar are currently serving jail terms in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after being convicted by an accountability court in a corruption case in July.

    Read more about:

    kulsoom nawaz social media pakistan death london nawaz sharif

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 11:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 12, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue