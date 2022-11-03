Pakistan: Imran Khan shot at during Gujranwala rally, out of danger

Monitoring situation in Pakistan: India after Imran Khan shot in the leg during rally

Caught on camera: The moment before shots were fired at Imran Khan rally

'Only want to kill Imran Khan': Attacker's confession

oi-Deepika S

Islamabad, Nov 03: The suspected gunman who shot former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during a rally in Wazirabad confessed that he wanted to kill the PTI chief as he is "misleading people".

During the investigation, Naveed Mohammad Basheer, the attacker claimed, "Imran Khan is misleading the people so I thought to kill him."

"He also accused Khan of blasphemy, including playing music and dancing during Azaan. I only want to kill Imran Khan," he said.

Imran Khan was left injured in his leg in a firing during his 'real freedom' rally in Wazirabad. The attack on Khan happened on the seventh day of the march as it reached Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town in Punjab province.

'Imran Khan was misguiding people,' says suspected attacker in confession videohttps://t.co/TZW0h0JKXq pic.twitter.com/vSGYFEg8yx — Geo English (@geonews_english) November 3, 2022

The incident occurred near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town in Punjab when Khan was leading the long march to Islamabad demanding early elections.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack on 70-year-old cricketer-turned politician.

PTI leader Imran Ismail has said that he was standing with Khan when the former prime minister was attacked. "It was a straight fire (...) the bullet was meant to kill, not scare," he claimed. Senior party leader Shahbaz Gill said that "Imran Khan is our red line and an attempt has been made to cross that red line."

He also said that Khan will fight till his last breath. ARY News, which is considered as a mouthpiece of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, reported that Khan was out of danger.

Video footages showed two gunmen who fired - one with a pistol and another with an automatic rifle. One of them was later arrested.