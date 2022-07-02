One-year-old child left in hot car by father dies in North Carolina

Revealed: The child in Modi’s arms, who he called a special friend in Parliament

Mebane, Jul 02: A 1-year-old North Carolina child died Friday after being left inside a hot car by the father after he went to work, police said.

The Mebane Police Department said officers responded to a call from a manufacturing plant after 12:20 pm following a report of someone in cardiac arrest, according to local news outlets.

When the officers arrived, CPR was being administered, but the youngster couldn't be revived, police said. The child's father worked at the plant and had left the baby in the vehicle, police said.

Investigators have not determined just how long the child was in the car. Police have not released the name of the father or the child. No charges had been filed as of Friday afternoon and the investigation was continuing. Mebane is a community about 70 kilometers northwest of the state capital of Raleigh.

