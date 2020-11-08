'We did it, Joe!': Kamala Harris in first phone call with Biden after historic win

Obama, World leaders congratulate Joe Biden on historic victory

Washington, Nov 08: World leaders on Saturday took to Twitter to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris after US media officially called the race for the Democratic nominees.

Major American media outlets started calling Biden the winner after it became clear that he has taken a major lead against Republican incumbent Donald Trump in the battleground State of Pennsylvania, which has 20 electoral college votes, making him cross the benchmark of the 270 electoral college votes.

With Pennsylvania''s 20 electoral votes, Biden now has a total of 273 electoral votes.

Barack Obama

Obama, who campaigned for Biden and Harris in the last phase of the elections, in particularly in the key battleground States of Florida, Pennsylvania and Michigan, said that in this election, under circumstances never experienced, Americans turned out in numbers never seen.

"And once every vote is counted, President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris will have won a historic and decisive victory," he said.

"We're fortunate that Joe's got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way. Because when he walks into the White House in January, he'll face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has - a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril," Obama said.

"I know he'll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote. So I encourage every American to give him a chance and lend him your support.

"The election results at every level show that the country remains deeply and bitterly divided. It will be up to not just Joe and Kamala, but each of us, to do our part - to reach out beyond our comfort zone, to listen to others, to lower the temperature and find some common ground from which to move forward, all of us remembering that we are one nation, under God," he said.

Bill Clinton

"America has spoken, and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory!" Bill Clinton said in a tweet.

Justin Trudeau

"I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world's greatest challenges together," Trudeau said in the first congratulatory message by a world leader after Biden and Harris were declared winners of the November 3 presidential election.

"Canada and the United States enjoy an extraordinary relationship - one that is unique on the world stage. Our shared geography, common interests, deep personal connections, and strong economic ties make us close friends, partners, and allies," he said.

"We will further build on this foundation as we continue to keep our people safe and healthy from the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and work to advance peace and inclusion, economic prosperity, and climate action around the world," Trudeau said.

Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wrote, "The American public has decided. Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States of America."

Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted a similar message, writing, "The Americans have chosen their President."

"Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today's challenges. Let's work together!" he added.

Greece's prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, tweeted that Biden has been a "true friend of Greece" and welcomed working together and strengthening the bilateral relationship.