Now you send greetings on Facebook: Find out how

Facebook users will soon be able to sent greetings to their friends. Apart from poke, you will also be able to send a wink, high-five, hug and also a wave.

A report in The Nation stated that the options are under trial in Britain, Thailand, Australia, Canada, Columbia and France, and the feature has been released in line with the tenth anniversary of the poke.

Under the 'Hello' button on your friend's profile, the new options can be seen by just holding the button. On a desktop, a simple hover over the 'Hello' button will show the alternatives. These work in a similar way the 'Reactions' on a photo or status work. Facebook introduced the 'Hello' button in June and placed it at the top of people's profiles. There is also an undo button which will be introduced in case of an accidental send.

OneIndia News