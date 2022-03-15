YouTube
    Nothing other than an accident: US on firing of Indian missile into Pakistan

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, Mar 15: The United States has said there is no indication that the recent firing of a missile from India which landed in Pakistan was anything other than accidental.

    Nothing other than an accident: US on firing of Indian missile into Pakistan

    India on Friday said it accidentally fired a missile two days back that landed in Pakistan and that the "deeply regrettable" incident was caused by a technical malfunction in the course of its routine maintenance.

    "We have no indication as you also heard from our Indian partners that this incident was anything other than an accident," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference on Monday.

    "We refer you of course to the Indian Ministry of Defense for any follow up. They issued a statement on March 9th to explain precisely what had happened. We don't have a comment beyond that," Price said in response to a question.

    More MISSILE News  

    Read more about:

    missile pakistan

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 8:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 15, 2022
    Click to comments
