    Barefoot, handcuffed, New Zealand shooter smirks in court

    Christchurch (New Zealand), Mar 16: Twenty-eight-year-old Brenton Tarrant appeared in court on Saturday charged with murder, after a terror attack on two Christchurch mosques that left 49 dead.

    A police officer patrols at a cordon near a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. Multiple people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers on what the prime minister called one of New Zealands darkest days, as authorities detained four people. PTI file photo
    The Australian-born former fitness instructor and self-professed fascist sat impassively as the judge read the charge against him.

    Handcuffed, barefoot wearing a white prison suit, Tarrant did not speak. Flanked by two police officers, he smirked when media persons photographed him during the hearing and was seen making the white power gesture, New Zealand Herald reported.

    Throughout the hearing, Brenton Tarrant, who had a cut on his upper lip, remained silent and looked at the media persons in the public gallery.

    His court-appointed lawyer made no application for bail or name suppression. He was likely to face further charges, police said.

    Nine people from India or of Indian origin have gone missing, the Indian envoy in New Zealand has said. Two Indians have died in the attacks, a third person is battling for his life, Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Party) said.

    "As per updates received from multiple sources there are 9 missing persons of indian nationality/ origin. Official confirmation still awaited. Huge crime against humanity. Our prayers with their families," High Commissioner Sanjiv Kohli tweeted.

