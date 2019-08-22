  • search
    New Zealand parliament speaker feeds baby during debate, wins heart

    By Shreya
    Wellington, Aug 22: The speaker of New Zealand's parliament, Trevor Mallard, cradling and bottle-feeding a lawmakers baby during a debate has gone viral.

    Mallard tweeted pictures of himself nursing the infant as he presided over the debate.

    Image credit: @SpeakerTrevor
    Image credit: @SpeakerTrevor

    "Normally the Speaker's chair is only used by Presiding Officers but today a VIP took the chair with me," he wrote.

    In 2017, an Australian Senator has set the bar for multi-tasking women by moving a motion in Parliament while breastfeeding her baby.

    Hyderabad woman cop becomes superhero after breastfeeding abandoned infant

    Greens senator Larissa Waters made history when she became the first woman to breastfeed inside the Federal Parliament. She did it again, feeding her 14- week old baby Alia Joy while moving a motion in the Senate in Canberra.

    Here's is how twitter reacted to this loving gesture by the Speaker

    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 12:16 [IST]
