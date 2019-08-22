New Zealand parliament speaker feeds baby during debate, wins heart

By Shreya

Wellington, Aug 22: The speaker of New Zealand's parliament, Trevor Mallard, cradling and bottle-feeding a lawmakers baby during a debate has gone viral.

Mallard tweeted pictures of himself nursing the infant as he presided over the debate.

"Normally the Speaker's chair is only used by Presiding Officers but today a VIP took the chair with me," he wrote.

In 2017, an Australian Senator has set the bar for multi-tasking women by moving a motion in Parliament while breastfeeding her baby.

Greens senator Larissa Waters made history when she became the first woman to breastfeed inside the Federal Parliament. She did it again, feeding her 14- week old baby Alia Joy while moving a motion in the Senate in Canberra.

Here's is how twitter reacted to this loving gesture by the Speaker

New Zealand....you might be a small country, but you have a huge lesson to teach the world! Great photo! — 💧Beau Beau (@TBeaubeau) August 21, 2019

Keep this up and all the new parents of New Zealand will be dropping our babies off to Parliament! I've already put you on my list of people who look like a steady pair of baby-minding hands when I need them. Congratulations @tamaticoffey I'm so thrilled for you. — Marianne Elliott (@zenpeacekeeper) August 21, 2019

I showed Mum this & she laughed with delight. Neither of us can imagine this happening in the Japanese Diet - but they’d be so much better off if they did. It’s wonderful to see! 😁 — Sonia (@eloquentsonia) August 21, 2019