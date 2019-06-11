  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    New study could help predict seizures before they happen

    By PTI
    |

    London, June 11: Scientists have identified a pattern of molecules that appear in the blood before a seizure happens, a finding that may pave the way for predicting seizure in epilepsy patients before they happen.

    Researchers at Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland discovered molecules in the blood that are higher in people with epilepsy before a seizure happens. These molecules are fragments of transfer RNAs (tRNAs), a chemical closely related to DNA that performs an important role in building proteins within the cell, according to the research published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation (JCI).

    New study could help predict seizures before they happen
    Image Courtesy: www.rcsi.com

    When cells are stressed, tRNAs are cut into fragments. Higher levels of the fragments in the blood could reflect that brain cells are under stress in the build up to a seizure event. Using blood samples from people with epilepsy, the team found that fragment levels of three tRNAs "spike" in the blood many hours before a seizure.

    TB still world's deadliest infection, India accounts for 27% of global cases

    "People with epilepsy often report that one of the most difficult aspects of living with the disease is never knowing when a seizure will occur," said Marion Hogg, lecturer at RCSI. "The results of this study are very promising. We hope that our tRNA research will be a key first step toward developing an early warning system," said Hogg.

    The World Health Organisation estimates that more than 50 million people worldwide have epilepsy. "New technologies to remove the unpredictability of uncontrolled seizures for people with epilepsy are a very real possibility," said David Henshall, a professor at RCSI.

    The researchers hope to develop a test prototype, similar to a blood sugar monitor that can potentially predict when a seizure might occur.

    More WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION News

    Read more about:

    world health organisation scientists dna

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 12:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue