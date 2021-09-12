For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
New policies: Taliban say girls, women may study in no-men classrooms
International
Kabul, Sep 12: The higher education minister in the new Taliban government says women can study in universities, including at post-graduate levels, but that classrooms will be gender-segregated and that Islamic dress is compulsory.
The minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, laid out the new policies at a news conference Sunday, several days after Afghanistan''s new rulers formed an all-male, all-Taliban government.
Taliban flag flies at Afghan presidential palace
Haqqani said female university students would be required to wear a hijab but did not elaborate on whether this only meant a compulsory headscarf or also mandatory face coverings.
Story first published: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 13:39 [IST]