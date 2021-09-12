Mischievous propaganda says Pakistan on reports it backed Taliban in Panjshir

Security review in J&K is message to Pak not to use Taliban win in Kashmir

What Mullah Baradar’s passport says about Taliban ties with Pakistan

Afghan territory must not be used for terrorism in any manner: India, Australia after 2+2 dialogue

New policies: Taliban say girls, women may study in no-men classrooms

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kabul, Sep 12: The higher education minister in the new Taliban government says women can study in universities, including at post-graduate levels, but that classrooms will be gender-segregated and that Islamic dress is compulsory.

The minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, laid out the new policies at a news conference Sunday, several days after Afghanistan''s new rulers formed an all-male, all-Taliban government.

Taliban flag flies at Afghan presidential palace

Haqqani said female university students would be required to wear a hijab but did not elaborate on whether this only meant a compulsory headscarf or also mandatory face coverings.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 13:39 [IST]