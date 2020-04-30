  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    New coronavirus-like disease in children leave European nationals distressed

    By
    |

    London, Apr 30: With several children in the United Kingdom are reportedly falling ill with symptoms of swollen arteries and high fever, the doctors have believed this sickness could be associated with coronavirus. On Monday, the Paediatric Intensive Care Society (PICS) said that, it had observed an "apparent rise" in the number of children in the last three weeks of all ages, with a "multi-system inflammatory state requiring intensive care".

    coronavirus

    According to media reports, about 10-20 such cases have been recorded so far.

    In a statement, PICS said, "There is a growing concern of a SARS-CoV-2 related inflammatory syndrome emerging in children in the United Kingdom or that there may be another unidentified infectious pathogen associated with these cases."

    Coronavirus: Six new symptoms added

    The National Health Service (NHS) has also issued a alert, and urged doctors to report immediately in case they encounter any such cases with similar symptoms.

    What are the symptoms?

    It is reportedly said that the children are showing abdominal and gastrointestinal symptoms as well as cardiac inflammation. Also, symptoms of toxic shock syndrome and atypical Kawasaki disease are been identified.

    COVID-19 cases in India rise to 33,050, death toll at 1,074

    Toxic shock syndrome (TSS) is a rare condition caused when certain bacteria enter the body and release harmful toxins. If this is not treated in time, the condition could be fatal.

    Symptoms of TSS include high temperature, headache, sore throat, cough, diarrhea, dizziness or fainting and confusion.

    Is this new disease related to coronavirus?

    So far, some of the children, who are associated with these symptoms have tested positive for coronavirus. Therefore, it is unclear if and how the inflammatory syndrome is related to the novel virus.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus united kingdom

    Story first published: Thursday, April 30, 2020, 11:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X