New coronavirus-like disease in children leave European nationals distressed

London, Apr 30: With several children in the United Kingdom are reportedly falling ill with symptoms of swollen arteries and high fever, the doctors have believed this sickness could be associated with coronavirus. On Monday, the Paediatric Intensive Care Society (PICS) said that, it had observed an "apparent rise" in the number of children in the last three weeks of all ages, with a "multi-system inflammatory state requiring intensive care".

According to media reports, about 10-20 such cases have been recorded so far.

In a statement, PICS said, "There is a growing concern of a SARS-CoV-2 related inflammatory syndrome emerging in children in the United Kingdom or that there may be another unidentified infectious pathogen associated with these cases."

The National Health Service (NHS) has also issued a alert, and urged doctors to report immediately in case they encounter any such cases with similar symptoms.

What are the symptoms?

It is reportedly said that the children are showing abdominal and gastrointestinal symptoms as well as cardiac inflammation. Also, symptoms of toxic shock syndrome and atypical Kawasaki disease are been identified.

Toxic shock syndrome (TSS) is a rare condition caused when certain bacteria enter the body and release harmful toxins. If this is not treated in time, the condition could be fatal.

Symptoms of TSS include high temperature, headache, sore throat, cough, diarrhea, dizziness or fainting and confusion.

Is this new disease related to coronavirus?

So far, some of the children, who are associated with these symptoms have tested positive for coronavirus. Therefore, it is unclear if and how the inflammatory syndrome is related to the novel virus.