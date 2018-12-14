Home News International Nepal bans usage of Indian currency notes of Rs 2,000, Rs 500, Rs 200

Kathmandu, Dec 14: The Nepal government has decided to ban the use of high denomination Indian currency notes and use only Rs 100 notes in the country now onwards, according to a report in the Kathmandu Post.

The decision was announced by Nepal government's spokesperson and Minister for Information and Communications Gokul Prasad Baskota.

The Nepal government did not make any announcement when new notes were introduced by the Indian government in 2016. The decision is expected to affect Nepalese labourers working in India as well as Indian tourists frequently visiting Nepal.

Indian had introduced the new notes of Rs 2,000, Rs 500 and Rs 200 denominations after demonetisation in 2016. The Nepal government has not notified legalisation of new Indian notes.