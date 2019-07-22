  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NASA to send ''first woman and next man'' on Moon in 2024

    By PTI
    |

    Washington, July 22: As NASA marked the 50th anniversary of the historic first Moon landing, the US space agency is preparing to take its next giant leap with the ambitious Artemis programme that could see the "first woman and the next man" walk on the lunar surface.

    Artemis is named after the twin sister of Apollo who is also the Goddess of the Moon and the hunt. NASA said the mission "encompasses all of our efforts to return humans to the Moon -- which will prepare us and propel us on to Mars."

    NASA prepares to send first woman and next man on Moon in 2024

    The programme to return astronauts to the lunar surface is planned to launch by 2024, according to the US space agency. "Through the Artemis programme, we will see the first woman and the next man walk on the surface of the Moon.

    As the 'torch bringer,' literally and figuratively, Artemis will light our way to Mars," the US space agency said in a statement. With the mission, NASA plans to explore regions of the Moon never visited before, unlock mysteries of the universe and test the technology that will extend the bounds of humanity farther into the Solar System.

    "We go now to the Moon, not as a destination, but as a proving ground for all the technology, science, and human exploration efforts that will be critical for missions to Mars. "On the lunar surface we will pursue water ice and other natural resources that will further enable deep space travel.

    From the Moon, humanity will take the next giant leap to Mars," NASA said.

    More NASA News

    Read more about:

    nasa man woman moon

    Story first published: Monday, July 22, 2019, 14:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue