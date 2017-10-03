Narendra Modi is an ‘elected terrorist’, says Pak Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif

Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif during an interview to Geo TV's show 'Capital Talk' called Prime Minister Narendra Modi an "elected terrorist" who has the "blood of Muslims of Gujarat on his hands", referring to the 2002 Godhra riots.

Khawaja Asif also called the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) a "terrorist party".

"What can we say about a country that elects a terrorist [as prime minister]," he said on the show. The minister added that Muslims were being killed in India in the guise of cow protection, and that Muslims, Dalits and Christians were all "fair game" in the country.

"At the (UN) General Assembly, Sushma Swaraj accused us of exporting terror, while in fact, it is a terrorist who is Prime Minister of her country, his (the PM's) hands have the blood of murdered Muslims in Gujarat," said Asif. The minister's comments come days after verbal exchanges between the two countries at the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

Khawaja Asif also pointed out that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won elections in Uttar Pradesh with full majority primarily because of support from "communal upper-caste Hindus".

During the interview, Asif also denied recent reports that Pakistan had received a proposal from Afghanistan to swap former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav for the militant who attacked a school in Peshawar in 2014 and is currently jailed in Afghanistan.

OneIndia News