N Korea leader Kim Jong-un’s official photographer sacked for blocking his view for 3 secs

International

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Pyongyang, March 28: In the land of dictators, one cannot afford to err, even if it for just three seconds. Recently, the official photographer of North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un was thrown out of job because he came in between the former and the camera for three full seconds, blocking the full view of the leader, even though by accident.

According to DailyMail, the incident took place when Kim was making a public appearance after casting his vote during the election in North Korea on March 10. The photographer, surnamed Ri, was fired as he tried to take better pictures of the leader but blocking his full public view as a result.

The report cited sources in Pyongyang saying Ri was guilty of "adjusting the angle so that the camera's flash covered the Dear and Respected Supreme Leader Comrade's neck".

The 47-year-old photographer, who recently took photographs of Kim with US President Donald Trump during their second summit in Hanoi, was not only dismissed from the Workers' Party of Korea but also got reduced to second-class citizen of the country.

A source familiar with the situation told South Korea-based online newspaper Daily NK that the faux-pas was considered an 'anti-Party act of damaging the Supreme Dignity of our Party'.

The ruling Workers' Party won 607 of the 687 available seats in the Supreme People's Assembly in the recent election even though the exercise is often considered a sham in North Korea.