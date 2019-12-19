Musharraf's body to be hanged in Islamabad's D-chowk for 3 days if he passes away before execution

International

oi-Mousumi Dash

Islamabad, Dec 19: The verdict against former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case was released on Thursday.

Reportedly, the 167-page of detail judgement against the formmer Pakistan President General directs law enforcement agencies to hang Musharraf's "corpse in Islamabad's D-chowk for three days if he passes away before execution".

The verdict also suggested that as a necessary corollary to what has been observed it was found the accused guilty as per charge.

The judgeent directs the convict be hanged by his neck till he dies on each count as per charge.

The verdict reportedly direct the law enforcement agencies to try hard to apprehend the fugitive/convict and to ensure that the punishment is inflicted as per law and if found dead, his corpse be dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan and be hanged for three days.

Musharraf's verdict was passed by the bench headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth along with the Sindh High Court Justice Nazar Akbar and the Lahore High Court Justice Shahid Karim.

On Wednesday, the Pakistan's ailing former dictator said that the death sentence given to him by a court in a treason case is based on a "personnel vendetta".

Presently, Musharraf, 76-years-old is under treament in Dubai.

Pakistan court hands death penalty to Pervez Musharraf in treason case

He was sentenced to death on Tuesday by an anti-terrorism court, which found him guilty of high treason and subverting the constitution in 2007. His sentencing has meanwhile sent shock-waves through the Army.