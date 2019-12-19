  • search
Trending Donald Trump Flashback 2019 IPL Auction 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Musharraf's body to be hanged in Islamabad's D-chowk for 3 days if he passes away before execution

    By
    |

    Islamabad, Dec 19: The verdict against former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case was released on Thursday.

    Reportedly, the 167-page of detail judgement against the formmer Pakistan President General directs law enforcement agencies to hang Musharraf's "corpse in Islamabad's D-chowk for three days if he passes away before execution".

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The verdict also suggested that as a necessary corollary to what has been observed it was found the accused guilty as per charge.

    The judgeent directs the convict be hanged by his neck till he dies on each count as per charge.

    The verdict reportedly direct the law enforcement agencies to try hard to apprehend the fugitive/convict and to ensure that the punishment is inflicted as per law and if found dead, his corpse be dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan and be hanged for three days.

    Musharraf's verdict was passed by the bench headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth along with the Sindh High Court Justice Nazar Akbar and the Lahore High Court Justice Shahid Karim.

    On Wednesday, the Pakistan's ailing former dictator said that the death sentence given to him by a court in a treason case is based on a "personnel vendetta".

    Presently, Musharraf, 76-years-old is under treament in Dubai.

    Pakistan court hands death penalty to Pervez Musharraf in treason case

    He was sentenced to death on Tuesday by an anti-terrorism court, which found him guilty of high treason and subverting the constitution in 2007. His sentencing has meanwhile sent shock-waves through the Army.

    More PAKISTAN News

    Read more about:

    pakistan prevez musharraf

    Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 18:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue