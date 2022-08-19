India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Mother Heroine title: Russia to award women who have ten or more children

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Moscow, Aug 19: Russian Putin signed a decree on Monday which revived the Soviet-era "Mother Heroine" award for women with 10 children or more. This is seen as an attempt to alleviate the demographic crisis in the country.

      Vladimir Putin to give 'Mother Heroine' award to women who have 10 children | Oneindia News*News

      The honour was originally introduced by Joseph Stalin after World War II when the Soviet population plunged by tens of millions. The prize was scrapped after the fall of the Soviet Union.

      Vladimir Putin
      Vladimir Putin

      More than 400,000 citizen received this honorary title, but it was scrapped in 1991.

      Russian mothers who gave birth to 10 or more children will receive a one-time payment of 1 million rubles (around 13 lakh) when their tenth child urns one. They will only the money if all nine other children are still alive, but there will be some exceptions to those killed by acts of terrorism or in armed conflict.

      India rightfully enjoys considerable prestige on world stage: Russian Prez Putin on I-DayIndia rightfully enjoys considerable prestige on world stage: Russian Prez Putin on I-Day

      The winners will also receive gold medals decorated with the Russian flag. The title carried a similar level of prestige to other state orders such as the Hero of Labour and the Hero of Russia, according to The Moscow Times.

      Russia has been hit with a decline in birth rate over recent years with the 2022 numbers down by 400,000 to 145.1 million. The rate of decline nearly doubled since 2021 and has tripled since the year before that partly due to COVID-19.

      Comments

      More VLADIMIR PUTIN News  

      Read more about:

      vladimir putin russia ukraine russian president award women

      Story first published: Friday, August 19, 2022, 17:20 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 19, 2022
      For Daily Alerts
      Best Deals and Discounts
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X