From hijab to Kashmir, Zawahiri was Al-Qaeda's voice for everything anti-India

More than 20 dead in massive explosion inside Kabul madrasa

International

oi-Deepika S

Kabul, Aug 17: At least 21 people were killed after a massive explosion ripped through a mosque in Afghanistan's Kabul on Wednesday. More than 40 people are believed to be injured in the incident that took place near Kotal-e-Khair khana in north-western Kabul.

One Taliban intelligence official told Reuters that as many as 35 people may have been wounded or killed, and the toll could rise further.

"A blast happened inside a mosque.... the blast has casualties, but the numbers are not clear yet," Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran told Reuters.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 23:40 [IST]