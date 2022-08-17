India
    More than 20 dead in massive explosion inside Kabul madrasa

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kabul, Aug 17: At least 21 people were killed after a massive explosion ripped through a mosque in Afghanistan's Kabul on Wednesday. More than 40 people are believed to be injured in the incident that took place near Kotal-e-Khair khana in north-western Kabul.

    Representational Image
    One Taliban intelligence official told Reuters that as many as 35 people may have been wounded or killed, and the toll could rise further.

    "A blast happened inside a mosque.... the blast has casualties, but the numbers are not clear yet," Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran told Reuters.

    Read more about:

    kabul kabul blasts explosion

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 23:40 [IST]
