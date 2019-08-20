Mom rushed to hospital thinking kidney stones, gives birth to triplets instead

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Pierre, Aug 20: A South Dakota mother was in for a huge surprise when she was rushed to the hospital earlier this month thinking she had kidney stones. But what turned out was shocking as she was actually in labour and gave birth to triplets instead.

Exasperated Imran Khan plays communal card, calls Modi govt "Hindu Supremacist"

Dannette Giltz, who lives in South Dakota, began experiencing strong pains in her back and side while at home. The type of pain felt familiar to her, and she came to the conclusion that she was suffering from kidney stones, having experienced that before.

But the mother-of-two had no idea that the familiar pain was actually labour-she was 34 weeks pregnant with triplets.

When the pain became unbearable she took herself to hospital thinking that she would need surgery to break up the stones.

But a urine sample and subsequent ultrasound report showed she was pregnant-and with three babies.

Hilarious! Google shows Pak PM Imran Khan on searching beggar or 'bhikari'

Giltz broke the news to friends and family on Facebook with photographs of the three newborns and a short yet apt caption: "Well this was a huge shock."

The triplets' father is still in shock and can't believe he has three newborn kids.

The two girls and a boy, Nikki Marie, Gypsy Zada and Blaze Jackson, were born weighing 4lbs each, are doing well-no longer being tube-fed, the parents will soon be able to bring them home and begin their lives with the new additions.

The post reads:

"I started getting pains in my back and in my side. It felt like kidney stones because I've had them once before, so I just kept pushing until on Saturday when I was in so much pain all I could do was lay in bed and cry.

It hurt to move and even breathe. So I went to urgent care thinking I would need to have surgery to break the stones up. Well the Doctor came back in after doing a urine sample and said "You're pregnant!" So they got the portable heart monitor that they use and did an ultrasound and said there was possible twins.

After about two hours they confirmed twins as there were two heartbeats. They noticed that the pains I was feeling was actually contractions, so the Doctor checked and I was 4 centimetres dilated. I had to be rushed by ambulance to Rapid City hospital.

They did an ultrasound and saw one baby was feet first so I would need a C-Section. When the Doctor checked I was already 6cm dilated so they moved very quickly and got me into surgery.

Then the Doctor yelled "I need another blanket, there's a third!" I ended up having triplets, one boy and two girls.

That's the story-I never felt movement, I never got morning sickness, nothing."