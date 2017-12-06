Mohammed bin Salman wins TIME’s Person of the Year 2017 online reader poll

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has won TIME's Person of the Year 2017 online reader poll, earning 24 percent votes leaving behind other world leaders, industry titans, entertainers, and activists.

Second place went to #MeToo movement with 6 per cent votes. The #Metoo movement brought together people around the world on social media to share their experiences with sexual assault and harassment.

Third place was shared among San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, special counsel Robert Mueller and the Dreamers, undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children. All of them were polled 5 percent votes. This year US President Donald Trump was in the 6th spot with only 2 percent votes. In fact, Hillary Clinton, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel, Vladimir Putin fared better than Donald Trump.

In 2016, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi was the winner of an online reader poll. But, US President Donald Trump named Person of the year.

