  • search
Trending Howdy Modi
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Modi holds series of bilateral meetings on sidelines of UNGA in NY

    By PTI
    |

    New York, Sep 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) session here on Monday, including with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian President Giuseppe Conte and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad.

    Modi holds series of bilateral meetings on sidelines of UNGA in NY

    The prime minister arrived here on Sunday night to participate in the 74th session of the UNGA, after delivering an electrifying address in Houston to over 50,000 people belonging to the Indian diaspora at a mega community event, which was also addressed by US President Donald Trump. On the sidelines of the UNGA, Modi interacted with a number of heads of state, including Merkel, Conte, bin Hamad, Colombian President Iván Duque Márquez, President Issoufou Mahamadou of Niger, President Hage Geingob of Namibia, Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte.

    The prime minister discussed strengthening bilateral ties with the Italian president, particularly in the field of trade and investment, as also cooperation in the defence sector.

    Modi commits to 450 GW non-fossil fuel target at Climate Summit

      Trump tweets gratitude for love received at Howdy Modi event

      "Underscoring common synergies PM@narendramodi met Italian President @GiuseppeConteIT. Discussed strengthening bilateral ties, especially in trade & investment, inviting Italian SMEs to India to take advantage of low cost production, and cooperation in defence sector," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

      During Modi's meeting with bin Hamad, both leaders reviewed the full range of ties between India and Qatar. The Emir of Qatar also talked about the prime minister's efforts to make Yoga popular globally. With the Maldivian president, Modi discussed progress on development partnership and cooperation in climate change.

      "Using every opportunity to touch base with our neighbour PM @narendramodi had a good discussion with Maldivian President @ibusolih on the margins of #UNGA. Both leaders discussed progress on development partnership, and cooperation in climate change," Kumar said in another tweet. Modi also met with Henrietta Fore, the Executive Director of UNICEF, and underlined the efforts made by his government towards the health and nutrition of the children of India.

      "Ms. Henrietta Fore @unicefchief called on PM@narendramodi on the margins of #UNGA. PM underlined the efforts made by the Government towards health and nutrition of children in India through several focused initiatives," the MEA spokesperson wrote on Twitter.

      More NARENDRA MODI News

      Read more about:

      narendra modi unga

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue