Modi at UN Climate Summit: "What we are doing not enough, need global behavioural change"

New York, Sep 23: Emphasising that climate change is an extremely serious crisis that the world is facing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for "global behavioural change" at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York.

PM said that the world was not doing enough to tackle the climate crisis. The PM underlined India's efforts to fight climate change.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in New York and speaking at the UN Secretary-General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres' High-Level Climate Action Summit.

"I thank UN Secretary-General for organising the Global Action Summit. Various efforts are being made to fight climate change. What is needed today is everything from education, values to lifestyle and behavioural change," PM Modi said at the Climate Action Summit.

He also spoke of his recent decision to ban single-use plastic and called for global awareness against single-use of plastic.

"We have provided clean cooking gas connections to millions of families. We have started 'Jal Jeevan' mission for water resource development, water conservation and rain water harvesting," he said.

Here are the highlights from PM Modi's speech:

"The time for talking is over, the world needs to act now."

"On this year's India's Independence Day, we called for a mass movement to have freedom from single-use plastic. I hope that this will raise awareness against the usage of single-use plastic, at a global level."

The Prime Minister is likely to speak on India's role and contribution to global climate action efforts. He is expected to articulate his ambition towards renewable energy as well as propose a coalition of nations for disaster-resistant infrastructure, similar to India's leadership of the International Solar Alliance.

Modi was the fourth speaker at the Summit, after Guterres, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and President of Marshall Islands Hilda Heine. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will speak after Modi.

Modi was among the first set of speakers at the Summit's opening ceremony, a highly significant gesture given that only those Heads of State, Government and Ministers are invited to speak at the summit who will have any positive development to announce on climate action.