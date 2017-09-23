Mexico quake: Bodies of Taiwan, Korea, Spain nationals recovered

Mexico City, September 23: The bodies of eight foreigners have been recovered from the rubble of the quake that struck Mexico City. The statement did not detail when the bodies were recovered, or from where.

The remains were those of four Taiwanese women, a Korean man, a Spanish man, a Panamanian woman and an Argentine man, Mexico's high court said in a statement citing information from the forensic institute.

They were among nearly 300 people killed by the powerful, 7.1-magnitude earthquake that parts of Mexico City and nearby regions on Tuesday.

In the capital, the quake toppled 39 buildings, mostly in a central area with older construction that is popular with tourists and foreigners living in the city, and also in the south.

The court statement said the bodies of the foreigners were pulled "from the rubble caused by the earthquake on Tuesday."

It also said that no more bodies had been delivered to the morgue operated by the forensic institute for identification since Thursday.

All but one of the 65 corpses examined by the service have been handed over to next of kin, it said.

The remaining unidentified body was that of a woman pulled from a collapsed building in the chic neighbourhood of Condesa.

