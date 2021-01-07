Melania Trump’s chief of staff, White House deputy press secretary resign

YouTube
    Washington, Jan 07: Stephanie Grisham, the US first lady Melania Trump's chief of staff, and White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews have resigned following violence at the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

    Grisham, who previously served as the White House press secretary before making way for current White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in April, was the first to submit her resignation Wednesday.

    "It has been an honour to serve the country in the White House," Grisham said in a statement posted on Twitter.

    "I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs Trump's mission to help children everywhere and proud of the many accomplishments of this administration," Grisham said. She is the first senior White House staffer to resign.

    Matthews also tendered her resignation.

    "As someone who worked in the halls of Congress, I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today," she said.

    "I will be stepping down from my role, effective immediately. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power," Matthews said.

    According to ABC News, White House social secretary Rickie Niceta also submitted her resignation in reaction to the violent protest by Trump supporters.

    In an unprecedented assault on democracy in America, thousands of angry supporters of Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and clashed with police, resulting in casualty and multiple injuries and interrupting a constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden''s victory in the presidential election.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 7, 2021, 10:18 [IST]
