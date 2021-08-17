Meet Taliban 5, the Masterminds behind Afghanistan collapse

MHA introduces new 'e-Emergency X-Misc Visa' to fast-track entry requests into India from Afghanistan

Kabul, Aug 17: The Taliban prisoners, who were released by Barack Obama in 2014 in exchange for United States Army sergeant Bowe Bergdahl are said to be the masterminds behind Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan.

A report in the New York Post has claimed that Mullah Khairkhwa, senior Taliban leader made contact with active fighters and vowed to drive US troops out of the country.

The 'Gitmo Five' labelled as the "hardest of the hardcore" by US intelligence officials, reunited the insurgents and helped them capture the power in Afghanistan.

In fact, the same people, Taliban 5, acted as peace representatives to end the conflict in Afghanistan with the US in March 2019.

Mullah Khairkhwa was released by Barack Obama in 2014 in exchange for United States Army sergeant Bowe Bergdahl.

Khirullah is said to be one of the original Taliban members who launched the movement in 1994. He served as a governor and acting minister of interior.

Abdul Haq Wasiq, a native of Afghanistan was held in extrajudicial detention in the Guantanamo Bay detainment camps, in Cuba His Guantanamo Internment Serial Number was 4. He arrived at the Guantanamo detention camps on January 11, 2002, and he was held there until May 31, 2014.

Wasiq was released, along with the other four members of the so-called Taliban five-Mohammad Fazl, Khairullah Khairkhwa, Norullah Nori, and Mohammad Nabi Omari in exchange for the release of United States Army soldier Bowe Bergdahl, who had been held captive by the Taliban-aligned Haqqani network.

Mullah Norullah Nori, a senior Taliban leader held at Guantanamo Bay because of his particularly close relationship with Mullah Omar, who fought U.S.-led coalition forces in northern Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif in 2001.

Mohammad Nabi, who served as chief of security for the Taliban in Qalat.

Mohammad Fazl, who reportedly led the mass killing of Shiite Muslims in Afghanistan in 2000 and 2001.

The five Taliban were released in 2014 in exchange for Bergdahl, who had been held in Taliban custody since 2009 when he wandered off a U.S. army base.