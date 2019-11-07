Meet Conan, the 'hero' doggo who hounded Baghdadi: What makes Belgian Malinois breed so special?

'Hero' dog to get a White House homecoming:

The US President Donald Trump has said that the the military dog, a Belgian Malinois, is named 'Conan', was the "greatest hero". "He's coming to the White House very soon," he told the cheering crowd. Conan was injured during the raid at the hideout of Baghdadi in northwestern Syria last month. He has now returned to service.

"I said, 'bring him now,' they said, 'He's on a mission.' I said, 'You gotta be kidding. Come on, give him couple of days rest, please,'" Trump told the rally. Soon after the raid, both Trump and the Pentagon released the pictures of the dog.

What makes Belgian Malinois breed so special?

While most military working dogs are German or Dutch Shepherds, he is a Belgian Malinois, a breed known for its exceptional intelligence and athletic abilities.

The breed is preferred for its compact size, making it ideal for fast-roping or jumping out of aircraft. Handlers often refer to Belgian Malinois dogs as "Maligators" or "hair missiles" due to their speed and strong jaw, the newspaper noted.

The dog is a four-year veteran of the Special Operations Command (SOCOM) Canine Programme and has been a member of approximately 50 combat missions, US Central Command Commander General Kenneth McKenzie has said.

"He was injured by exposed live electrical cables in the tunnel after Baghdadi detonated his vast beneath the compound," he said. McKenzie said US special operations command military working dogs are critical members of the American forces. These animals protect US forces, save civilian lives, separate combatants from noncombatants, and immobilise individuals who express hostile intent, Trump said.

Veterans urge Trump to award Purple Heart to hero dog:

Meanwhile, after the Pentagon said dogs cannot receive the medal, a Purple Heart recipient is offering up his to a heroic canine who was injured in the battle that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

During a Monday appearance on Fox & Friends, Retired Lt. Col Daniel Gade has offered his own Purple Heart for the beloved canine, who will be visiting the White House for a ceremony next week.

Kerala Police to induct Belgian Malinois, dog breed:

The Kerala Police has announced that it will induct Belgian Malinois, the dog breed involved in the raids that brought down Islamic State chief Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi and al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden. Including five puppies, 15 canines will now be a part of the Kerala Police. They are expected to be utilised in missions including anti-Naxal operations.