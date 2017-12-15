Man armed with knife shot by Dutch military police at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Dutch military police open fire on man with knife at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Friday.

Man shot by Dutch military police at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport
Image for representation only

Marechaussee police service on Twitter said,"situation is safe" and the suspect has been detained and removed from the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

Schiphol, just outside Amsterdam, is one of Europe's busiest airports.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

dutch, airport, amsterdam, netherlands

Story first published: Friday, December 15, 2017, 22:12 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 15, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.