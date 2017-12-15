Man armed with knife shot by Dutch military police at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport
Dutch military police open fire on man with knife at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Friday.
Marechaussee police service on Twitter said,"situation is safe" and the suspect has been detained and removed from the scene.
No further information was immediately available.
Schiphol, just outside Amsterdam, is one of Europe's busiest airports.
Friday, December 15, 2017, 22:12 [IST]
