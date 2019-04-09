  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Man inspired by Islamic State planned truck attack near Washington DC

    By PTI
    |

    Washington, April 09: A Maryland man who prosecutors say was inspired by the Islamic State group plotted to ram a stolen U-Haul truck into as many pedestrians as possible at a popular convention and tourist destination just outside the nation's capital, federal prosecutors said Monday.

    The allegation was made in a court filing Monday as prosecutors in Maryland urged a judge to keep the defendant, 28-year-old Rondell Henry, detained on a charge of driving a stolen vehicle across state lines.

    Man inspired by Islamic State planned truck attack near Washington DC
    A Maryland man who prosecutors say was inspired by the IS plotted to ram a stolen U-Haul truck into as many pedestrians as possible at a popular tourist destination just outside the nation's capital (PTI photo for representation purpose)

    The police arrested him on March 28 after officers saw him leap over a security fence near where he had parked the truck. "I was just going to keep driving and driving and driving. I wasn't going to stop," the document quotes Henry as telling the authorities who questioned him.

    Donald Trump to pressure Iran by branding its Guard a terror group

    The six-page motion describes Henry as harbouring hatred for "disbelievers" over the last two years and looking to emulate Islamic State militants he saw on beheading videos and fighting overseas.

    Henry, a computer engineer by trade, walked off his job in the middle of the day last month and stole a U-Haul van from a storage location in Virginia after determining that his four-door sedan "would not cause the catastrophic damage that he desired."

    After considering different locations, including Dulles International Airport, Henry settled on National Harbor a complex of restaurants, retail and hotels, prosecutors say.

    The court filing says Henry had no escape plan and instead intended to die while driving into pedestrians at National Harbor, telling authorities that he wanted to create "panic and chaos" similar to a 2016 truck attack in Nice, France that killed dozens.

    It wasn't immediately clear if Henry had a lawyer. It also wasn't clear if and when prosecutors might add additional charges that accuse Henry of giving material support to a foreign terror organization.

    PTI

    More ISLAMIC STATE News

    Read more about:

    islamic state usa

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 12:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue