  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns as Prime minister of Sri Lanka

    By
    |

    Colombo, Dec 15: Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as Prime minister of Sri Lanka on Saturday. Mahinda Rajapaksa's son Namal Rajapaksa on Friday tweeted that his father would resign as the prime minister of Sri Lanka.

    Sri Lankas disputed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. PTI file photo
    Sri Lanka's disputed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. PTI file photo

    "To ensure stability of the nation, Former President @PresRajapaksa has decided to resign from the Premiership tomorrow after an address to the nation. The SLPP with Frm President, SLFP & others will now work to form a broader political coalition with President Sirisena," Namal Rajapaksha tweeted.

    Maithripala Sirisena in October abruptly sacked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and replaced him with former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa in a controversial move termed by many as unconstitutional. The controversial action on 26 October led to a political crisis in the country, with both Wickremesinghe and Rajapaksa claiming to be the legitimate prime minister.

    Read more about:

    mahinda rajapaksa sri lanka ranil wickremesinghe

    Story first published: Saturday, December 15, 2018, 11:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 15, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue