Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns as Prime minister of Sri Lanka

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Colombo, Dec 15: Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as Prime minister of Sri Lanka on Saturday. Mahinda Rajapaksa's son Namal Rajapaksa on Friday tweeted that his father would resign as the prime minister of Sri Lanka.

"To ensure stability of the nation, Former President @PresRajapaksa has decided to resign from the Premiership tomorrow after an address to the nation. The SLPP with Frm President, SLFP & others will now work to form a broader political coalition with President Sirisena," Namal Rajapaksha tweeted.

Maithripala Sirisena in October abruptly sacked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and replaced him with former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa in a controversial move termed by many as unconstitutional. The controversial action on 26 October led to a political crisis in the country, with both Wickremesinghe and Rajapaksa claiming to be the legitimate prime minister.