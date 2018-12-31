Lows of 2018: Deadly bacteria scare at Berlin nightclub known for ‘sex on dancefloor’

Shubham Ghosh

Berlin, December 31: KitKatClub, one of the raunchiest nightclub in Europe located in Berlin was recently in the news after it asked the guests visiting it to consult doctors over a health scare. It happened after a guest at the club was taken to hospital after he was suspected of contracting bacterial meningitis at the venue in early October. UK's The Mirror reported. This news was certainly one of the most shocking ones of 2018.

The city authorities were informed about the incident by the owners of the club, which was set up by a former porn filmmaker in 1994, and a city-wide alert was issued, asking people who attended the club to seek medical help urgently. The staff members at the club had undergone tests and were given antibiotics as preventive measure, the report added.

Patrons are encouraged to perform sexual acts at the club which is located on Koepenicker Strasse in central Berlin. The club also came up with a Facebook post saying even though infections were unlikely in the club as per doctors, anybody suffering from symptoms should immediately seek medical attention. It also said the man who was found to be in a serious condition though he could not recall what sexual encounter he had.

The man attended a "CarneBall Bizarre" fetish party, according to Duetsche Well, German broadcaster.

"The evening has a dress code of "fetish, patent and leather, uniforms, TV, goth, costumes, elegant evening wear, glitz & glamour, extravagant clothes of any kind" and included playrooms and separate chillout areas," the Mirror report said.

Bacterial Meningitis can spread through saliva and close body contact and, once contracted, it can lead to death within hours.

City officials, however, the club would not be shut down because it was not the source of the infection and the building itself was not contaminated.