    Loud explosion in central Paris, no casualties reported

    Paris, Jan 12:  A large explosion badly damaged a bakery in central Paris, injuring several people and smashing windows in surrounding buildings.

    Loud explosion in central Paris, no casualties reported. Courtesy: NFTV
    A fire broke out after the blast at around 9am (0800 GMT) in the busy 9th district of the city, which police suspect may have been caused by a gas leak.

    According to news agency AFP, a woman is evacuated by firefighters from an apartment on the corner of the Saint-Cecile and Rue de Trevise streets in central Paris after an explosion at a bakery.

    Images posted on Twitter showed debris covering the street and the lower part of the building blown out and on fire.

    (With PTI inputs)

