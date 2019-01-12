Loud explosion in central Paris, no casualties reported

International

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Paris, Jan 12: A large explosion badly damaged a bakery in central Paris, injuring several people and smashing windows in surrounding buildings.

A fire broke out after the blast at around 9am (0800 GMT) in the busy 9th district of the city, which police suspect may have been caused by a gas leak.

Also read: US: Nearly dead man wakes up when removed off life support

According to news agency AFP, a woman is evacuated by firefighters from an apartment on the corner of the Saint-Cecile and Rue de Trevise streets in central Paris after an explosion at a bakery.

Images posted on Twitter showed debris covering the street and the lower part of the building blown out and on fire.

Fire brigade and ambulances still arriving at scene. #Paris gas explosion. pic.twitter.com/CW0qqQp3gg — Kim Willsher (@kimwillsher1) 12 January 2019

(With PTI inputs)